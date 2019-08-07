× Eastbound I-435 east of US 69 Hwy closed following deadly crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported just before 3:30 p.m. on I-435, east of U.S. 69 Hwy. Lanes were narrowed down after the crash, now the interstate is shut down in the area.

Click here to check the latest traffic conditions

Overland Park police tell FOX4 a man driving a white Lexus was pulled over on the side of the road when he was hit by a man driving another vehicle.

The driver of the Lexus, who was still inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Overland Park Regional in stable condition.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time. If you are on I-435, get off at Quivira to avoid the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate why the Lexus driver was pulled over and why the other driver was driving on the shoulder of the road.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update as details become available.