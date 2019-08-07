× Hooters releasing own line of spirits’ at restaurants this fall

From chicken wings to booze. Hooters is rolling out its own line of alcohol.

The restaurant chain announced it’ll soon sell eight different Hooters’ brand spirits. And just like its wings, some of the flavors will pack the heat.

The Hooters spirits’ include vodka, gin, tequila, rum and “Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey.” The company said that’s the flavor that comes with a touch of heat.

They’ll be sold in restaurants and some retail stores nationwide this fall.