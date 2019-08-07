Independence Habitat for Humanity has thousands of dollars for renovations, but no applicants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Rather than searching for more funding, Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity is trying to find ways give away thousands of dollars worth of grant money in Independence.

The organization has $200,000 worth of available funds, provided by Spire and Independence Power and Light that must be dispersed by the end of September.

The non-profit group says they received the grant later than normal, but still mist make the same required deadline.

“In the past they have helped about 12 families. This year, Spire and Independence Power and Light doubled the funding. So we are able to help 20 to 25, possibly 30 families, depending on the needs of the homeowners," said Development Director with Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, Carla Simpson.

This grant focuses on "Weatherization repairs" on homes, including furnace repairs, attic insulation, and water heater and air conditioning replacements, to name a few.

This program is geared towards lower and moderate income based families.

The organization can spend up to $7,500 per qualifying homeowner.

"We know that we can get the projects completed, it`s just getting the word out to families that we have this,” said Simpson. “As you know, time is of the essence, we have until the end of September to serve these families with this grand funding.”

Interested candidates are asked to contact Habitat for Humanity at 816-461-6551 by August 16, to find out if you qualify.

All funds must be dispersed by the end of September, or the organization risks losing the grant, and the available funding goes to waste.