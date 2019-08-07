KCK police say someone fired shots into child’s bedroom while they were home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas police said two children and two adults were inside a home when someone fired shots into one of the children’s bedrooms early Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near Birch Street and Ruby Avenue.
No one was physically injured.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they’re looking for anyone in connection to it.
Officers are working a shooting into an occupied dwelling that occurred about 0500 hours, in the 1600 block of Birch Street (ICON area). There were 2 adults and 2 juveniles inside the apartment when it happened. The bullets went into a child’s room. Luckily there were no injuries. #kckpdicon
39.099727 -94.578567