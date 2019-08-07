Local school districts hope new Kansas requirement teaching CPR will save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- There is a new requirement coming to schools across the state of Kansas this year. Local school districts hope it will save lives.

On Wednesday, staff members went through CPR and AED training at Pioneer Trail Middle School. This year, more than 300 coaches and club directors will be trained in Olathe.

"Virtually every single activity that we ever host in Olathe we will have somebody there that is CPR and AED trained," said District Director of Athletics and Activities Tim Brady.

The training expands across the state. In April, The Kansas State High School Activities Association adopted the rule, requiring every coach and club sponsor to be trained or certified.

"There are tens of thousands of coaches and sponsors throughout the state so it`s nice that even when we travel to an away event with their students and staff we know there are people in the stands that will be CPR trained," Brady said.

It's a training Olathe staff members take seriously after an Olathe West student suffered cardiac arrest and was saved from someone in the stands who was trained.

"What happened last spring, we took to heart. We coupled up with what KSHSAA is doing to make sure that we get great care," Brady said.

If you would like to sign up for CPR or AED training, you can sign up for a class here.