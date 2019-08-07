New live-action ‘Dora’ to feature a more grown up explorer

Posted 10:33 am, August 7, 2019, by

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Isabella Moner attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Sicario: Day Of The Soldado" at Regency Village Theatre on June 26, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Isabela Moner says she didn’t expect much action when she signed up for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” a new film about the adventurous Latina explorer.

Instead, Moner says she found herself in a “Tomb Raider” meets “Indiana Jones” movie.” It’s a live-action version of Dora that’s very different from the popular Nickelodeon Jr. animated series.

The film, which features a large Latino cast including Eva Longoria, Michael Peña and Eugenio Derbez, also allowed Moner to connect with her heritage in a new way.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” features both Spanish and Quechua, an indigenous language, spoken in the Peruvian Andes and the highlands of South America.

Moner says during filming she called her great aunt in Peru to ask about the meanings of certain Quechua words.

“Dora” arrives in theaters Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.