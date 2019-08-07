New trail connects more Northlanders to Line Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city is partnering with the city of Riverside, Mo., to build an east-west trail along Vivion Road that would connect more Northlanders to the recreational trail system.

A lack of east-west routes has long been a complaint north of the river.

And though the Line Creek Trail, which runs north and south, has been a huge success, if you don't live near it, it's harder for folks to east and west to enjoy the trail.

A proposed trail along Vivion Road will help people in the Briar Cliff neighborhood access the Line Creek Trail network and eventually provide a safe east-west pedestrian and bike path from the Northland fountain to Line Creek.

"When we have people move into the city, they’re looking for such amenities as trails and pedestrian walkways," said Teresa Loar, a city councilwoman from the Northland. "Where they can ride their bicycles, where they can get around without having to have a car."

The Vivion Road trail will cost about $750,000, with a federal grant paying $500,000. Kansas City is kicking in $95,000 and Riverside pays the remaining $155,000.

There still remains a gap in connecting to the trail system, where it passes through the city of Gladstone. Kansas City planners say they are talking to Gladstone officials about changing that.