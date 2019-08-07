North Kansas City schools participate in active shooter training to prepare for the unexpected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- On Wednesday, the North Kansas City School District started active shooter training. It's to make sure teachers and staff are well prepared for a worse case scenario.

Teachers learn the best way to barricade themselves inside a classroom at Antioch Middle School This is just one of the many lessons taught during the district's mandatory active shooter training.

"You can't live like that. You can't say it won't happen in North Kansas City," 2nd grade teacher, Christine Edman said.

Over three days, teachers and school staff work alongside law enforcement, learning the proper ways to protect themselves and your kids from danger.

"As a teacher, you're responsible for these little ones," Edman added.

It's the second year the North Kansas City Schools District is participating in the training. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office say they can tel the difference following training.

"The buy in from the staff and the students is amazing for us. They're able to ask us the questions and not just focus on the fear factor of it, or the unknown," Sergeant of Clay County Sheriff's School Resource Deputy Unit, Scott Archer said.

The lessons also translate to everyday life.

"Makes you think when you walk into anywhere, how can I get out or what can I do if there was an active shooter," Edman said.

Edman and others alike, find power through their knowledge.

The district's already taken measures to protect its students. Things like securing entry ways and making sure classroom doors are locked.

Every single person, from the principle to the custodian at each school in the district, has to complete this training.

The kids are back to school next week.