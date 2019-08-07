Styles made popular by ’90s shows like 90210 trending again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The reboot of the iconic '90s show "Beverly Hills 90210" premiered Wednesday on FOX4. While pagers and Walkmans don't look like they'll be making a comeback any time soon, a lot of the fashion inspired by the cast is experiencing a bit of a revival.

The show spanning from 1990 to 2000 as a pop culture that many consider vintage 1990s,

While some of the looks of Brenda, Kelly and Donna faded as quickly as their stone washed jeans at Kansas City vintage clothing stores, and mainstream new clothing stores popular among youth, '90s fashion is back in style.

"There are so many labels and designers that are still mimicking the '90s," Kayla Haubenschild with Arizona Trading Company said.

Wonderland Vintage's Andy Chambers admits some vintage stores don't remember 1990s fashion all that fondly, but said they will continue to buy '90s clothes because it's what their clientele demands.

So what's driving the resurgence? It could be the availability of so many shows for that era on streaming services. Not necessarily from people who saw shows like 90210 in their heyday, but teens and young adults.

Marti Dixon recalled her surprise at her grandson's fashion desires.

"I couldn't believe he said' I want Birkenstocks for Christmas,' I'm going Birkenstocks I've got a pair upstairs," she said.

Other 90210-era clothes that seem to be enjoying renewed popularity today, high-waisted "mom" jeans, Doc Martens, flannel, and jean jackets.