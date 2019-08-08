1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle at I-70 and Central

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead and three others have critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The crash was reported just after 8:40 p.m. near Interstate 70 and Central Ave.

KCK police said the three people injured, including a child, have life-threatening injuries.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

Officials are shutting down the highway and are asking people to avoid the area at this time as they investigate the cause of the crash.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update as new information becomes available.