14-year-old shot and killed in Olathe, homicide investigation underway

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police said a homicide investigation is underway after they found a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning.

Police said around 2:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to South Constance Street, which is not far from South Black Bob Road and 125th Street.

The victim, a boy, appeared to have been shot, according to investigators. They have not yet released his name.

Police ask that anyone with information about this deadly shooting to please call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.