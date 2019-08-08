801 Chophouse shares how to make their eggplant caponata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

2 c small dice vidalia onion

2 c small dice celery

2 ea small dice red pepper

1 c extra virgin olive oil

5 lbs peeled and medium dice eggplant

2 c water

2 c tomato puree

1 c honey

.5 c red wine vinegar

1 tbs kosher salt

1 tsp pepper

2 ea lemon zest

1 tbs dry oregano

1 tsp chili flake

Directions:

1. In a medium rondo, add onon, celery, red pepper and oil

2. Sautee on medium heat until tender

3. Add diced eggplant and cook until it starts to disolve

4. Add water, tomato puree, honey, and vinegar

5. Cook until it becomes a "chutney" consistency

6. Cool down on sheet tray

7. After cool add the rest of the ingredients and mix

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.