Sheriff’s office in Tennessee looking for man named Luke Sky Walker, Mark Hamill responds

Posted 1:49 pm, August 8, 2019

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Luke Sky Walker. Not the lightsaber-wielding Jedi, but a man that faces a property theft charge.

The sheriff’s office confirmed they were looking for the man via a post on Facebook.

Carter County officials are having fun with the search for Walker, evening replying on Twitter to a tweet sent out by the original actor who played Luke Sky Walker in ‘Star Wars’, Mark Hamill.

“The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see.” tweeted the Star Wars actor.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Neighborhood Cleanup application, Walker faces a charge of property theft over $1,000.

Walker was arrested back in 2018 for a theft charge, according to a story written by Fox News.

