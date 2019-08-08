Community rallies behind Kansas City 9-year old injured in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four days after being severely injured during a hit-and run crash on Smart and Spruce avenues, the 9-year-old injured who was injured is returning home.

Emmanuel Jombu suffered a broken jaw that is now temporarily wired shut.He also injured his left arm and bruised his head.

While the family is regrouping after this unexpected event, police officers, teachers, neighbors and even strangers are stepping up to help.

“This family is a hard working family that loves their children, and they do not ask for help. So it is nice to be able to come over and rally around then during this time of need," said Trena Miller with KCPD's East Patrol Division.

A group of teachers from Gladstone Elementary were inside the Jombu household Thursday morning.

The group dropping off food, clothing, and other donations for the family of six.

Members of KCPD donated backpacks for the four brothers, ranging in ages from 6 to 14. The backpacks were filled with supplies needed for the upcoming school year.

Miller, a social worker with KCPD, and other officers with the East Patrol Division said they've been forming a special bond with the family, who moved to Kansas City from Uganda two years ago.

“I’ve been working with them. It’s been a little over a year. East Patrol Division has just been ingrained in the family, always coming over here, and loving on them," Miller said.

A nearby neighbor gifted Emmanuel and his three brothers with a new pedal car. Another neighbor is helping collect money to pay for medical costs. You can donate here.

The mother of the 9-year-old said she's beyond grateful for everyone who has donated items, prayed and supported their family during this time.

Authorities are still searching for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy while riding a bike near his home.

Investigators still looking for what witnesses describe as being a silver sedan. They believe it will have damage to the front bumper.

If you have information, asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.