FEMA offers disaster victims rebuilding tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are providing advice to homeowners rebuilding from spring flooding and tornadoes.

When the Lowe's store on the east side opened Thursday FEMA says there was a line of victims waiting to speak with them.

Most suffered flooding to their basements and homes during our heavy rains. They're looking for advice on how to best rebuild to prevent getting flooded again. FEMA has information on waterproofing and building breaks on your property to prevent floodwaters from reaching you.

"Each survivor’s situation is different," FEMA mitigation specialist Bill Owens said. "You give them options on, I might ask them: Have you ever elevated your home? Or how’s the foundation on your home? Or did you have flood insurance? There’s a number of questions I will ask to mitigate the problem."

There also have been a couple of tornado victims interested in building safe rooms in their houses as they rebuild from the devastation they've experienced. FEMA does give away a Taking Shelter From The Storm book, which has diagrams for building safe rooms.

Many people believe they won't qualify for federal aid if they have home insurance. But FEMA says that might not be the case. It's important that every storm victim register with FEMA. Go to DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA to file a claim.