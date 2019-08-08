Apartment fire brings an early wake-up call for residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Kansas City Missouri Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire near 10th and Benton. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a four-story apartment building engulfed in flames. The main source of the fire was from the back deck, between the second and third floors of the building.

One person had to be rescued from the third floor, while one person walked out of the building and was being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The building possibly contained 6 apartments and 10 to 12 people were evacuated from the building. The residents who have been effected by the fire will be assisted by Red Cross as they begin to deal the loss of their residence and property.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.