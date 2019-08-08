Grandview police investigating shooting involving 15-year-old near Blue Ridge Blvd. and Grandview Rd. 

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening involving a 15-year-old boy.

Police said the incident took place near Blue Ridge Blvd. and Grandview Rd.

The teen was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said the suspect is on scene and is cooperating with police.

Officials said names are being without, pending investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

