Kansas City man found guilty on charges related to 2010 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of two felony charges in connection to a 2010 murder where the victim was robbed and shot on the front porch of his Midtown home.

Danzel Reese, 27, was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery in the killing of Lance Rutter.

According to court documents, Reese and his co-defendant, Jamal Young, were out on the night of Aug. 7, 2010 looking to rob a drug dealer. When the dealer didn’t show, Reese decided he was “just gonna rob anybody,” according to a witness.

Court documents say that Reese and Young were in the area of 38th and Baltimore when they approached the victim and another man sitting on their front porch and demanded money.

The witness handed over his wallet and Rutter began arguing with Reese, who shot him before fleeing the scene.

DNA swabs from a laser light found at the scene matched Reese. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16.