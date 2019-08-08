Kansas man sentenced to 84 years after traveling to the Philippines to make child porn

WASHINGTON– A Kansas man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after traveling to the Philippines to make child pornography.

Anthony Shultz, a former helicopter pilot from Lindsborg, was sentenced to 84 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of producing child pornography in 2018.

Shultz admitted to sexually assaulting children in the Philippines, video taping it, and taking the videos to his home in Kansas. He would also sell the videos online. One of the child victims was 12-years-old. The other was 15-years-old.

Schultz also convinced the mother of an 8-year-old child in the Philippines to expose the child’s genitals, so he could live stream it on a web cam.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which launched in 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation.