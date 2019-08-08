Kansas woman ruled competent for trial in beheading death of ex-boyfriend’s mother

WICHITA, Kan. — A judge has ruled that a 37-year-old Kansas woman charged in the decapitation death of her ex-boyfriend’s mother is competent to stand trial.

Rachael Hilyard, of Wichita, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis.

KAKE-TV reports Davis was attacked after she went with her 9-year-old grandson to a home to retrieve property belonging to her son. The boy ran away and called 911.

Police found Davis’ body in a garage and her head in the kitchen sink.

She underwent a mental health evaluation at Larned State Hospital, which said she was competent to stand trial. A judge agreed Thursday.

Trial is set to begin Oct. 15.

Hilyard is jailed on $550,000 bond.

