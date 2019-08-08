× KCK shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the call for the shooting came in just after 2:30 p.m. near North 56th Terrace and Parkview Ave.

Officials tell FOX4 a black male victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting. The suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477