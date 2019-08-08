× KCK woman’s dog found wounded weeks after her murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A dog belonging to a KCK woman has been found wounded weeks after its owner was murdered.

42-year-old Lachell Day was murdered along with store owner Dennis Edwards at Edwards Original Corner Market and Deli July 10, when Jermelle Byers allegedly followed her into the store and opened fire.

Day’s two pit bulls have been missing since her murder, according to Danielle Reno, owner of Unleashed Pet Rescue. Thursday night, Reno found one of the dogs, named Isabella, in a KCK neighborhood.

Reno said a neighbor had been caring for the dogs since Day’s death, but Sunday Isabella disappeared. Another neighbor found the dog on Thursday and emailed Unleashed to say the dog had been shot.

“She was shot Sunday, I believe, but we’ve been looking for several weeks,” Reno said. “I was afraid she was going to be dead.”

Isabella is now at Blue Pearl receiving pain medicine before veterinarians can examine her. Unleashed is taking donations to help with Isabella’s care. You can donate here.