LIVE: Mayor Quinton Lucas discusses minor firearm possession ordinances

Posted 12:56 pm, August 8, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is holding a press conference on Aug. 8 to talk about ordinances involving firearm possession by minors, according to the mayor’s office.

The conference comes after a wave of violence involving guns immediately after Lucas’s inauguration on Thursday, Aug. 1. A body was discovered in the street later that same day. The next day, a woman was killed by a stray bullet at a First Friday celebration in the Crossroads District.

Lucas said he was heartbroken to learn of these homicides directly following his swearing in ceremony.

