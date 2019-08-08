Man carrying rifle at Missouri Walmart arrested after held at gun-point by firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Police are investigating after an "armed individual" was arrested at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 3150 W. Republic Rd., according to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department.

Police said the man was wearing body armor and military fatigues when he walked into the store around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from KYTV. He was carrying a rifle and walking around the store recording video with a cell phone.

A store manager pulled the fire alarm to evacuate shoppers in the store, the report states. An off-duty firefighter held the man at gunpoint until police could arrive and detain the man.

Police said no shots were fired and one was injured. They said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.