Man throws out $22,000 in curbside recycling, gets it back

EUREKA, Calif. — A man who lost $22,000 when he threw a shoebox in the recycling was able to get it back.

KIEM-TV says the man put the shoebox out with his recycling – not realizing it was the box where he kept $22,000. When he realized what had happened, he called the local garbage company, Recology.

An operations manager says the cash fell out of the shoe box as it went up the conveyor belt of the facility. The Eureka Times-Standard reports that, because the customer called them in time, workers were able to keep an eye out for the box – otherwise, it would have ended up shredded.

The company says the money will be returned to the customer.