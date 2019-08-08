Missouri law enforcement agencies locate 23 kids who ran away from foster care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Missouri have located 23 children that ran away from foster care.

Operation H.O.P.E involved more than 100 federal, state and local law enforcement officers in a statewide effort to find the kids, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Operation H.O.P.E, which stands for Helping Oppressed People Escape, targeted the Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield areas, looking to find the runaway children and ensure their safety.

In addition to recovering the children, five people were arrested and 23 investigations were opened. Four of those new investigations are human trafficking cases.