Nearly $60,000 worth of dental implants stolen from Independence business

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Nearly $60,000 worth of dental equipment was stolen from an Independence business.

The office manager at Wright Dentures and Implants is now offering a reward for help finding the person captured in surveillance video.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The person captured on video is seen wearing a hoodie, backpack and facemask.

Four laptops were stolen, along with cash and thousands of dollars worth of dental implants.

"Dental implants, that is what we do. We cannot do anything until we have those implants in place and snap the dentures in. Without those, it's our inventory. It's what we need to get things started," office manager Kevin Byington said.

The staff at Wright Dentures and Implants is asking for help. If you have information about the robbery, you can call the Independence Police Department and you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.