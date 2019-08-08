Olathe police arrest teen after finding 14-year-old dead after disturbance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Olathe police said Thursday they now have a suspect in custody in connection to a homicide investigation involving a 14-year-old boy.

Police said the suspect is also 14 and did know the victim, but they did not release an further information.

"All individuals involved in the disturbance call have been contacted by police," police said.

Police said around 2:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to South Constance Street, which is not far from South Black Bob Road and 125th Street.

The victim, a boy, appeared to have been shot, according to investigators. They have not yet released his name.

Police ask that anyone with information about this deadly shooting to please call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

