× Police chase ends in downtown Kansas City after suspect fires shots at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase has ended in downtown Kansas City after suspect fired shots at police officers.

The chase began near 66th and Woodland Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

During the chase, someone inside of a red car fired shots at police officers near 71 Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The chase continued through the city until the car stopped near Truman and Locust in downtown.

Three suspects are in custody, and no officers were injured.

It’s not immediately clear why the suspects in the car were wanted by police.

This story is developing and will be updated.