13-year-old charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A 13-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in Johnson County for allegedly killing another teen.

Around 2:17 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a reported armed disturbance near South Constance Street, not far from South Black Bob Road and 125th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old Zavier Mendoza dead.

Police said the 13-year-old suspect, who is from Roeland Park, did know Mendoza. Because he’s a minor and charged as a juvenile, officials have not released the teen’s name.

Further details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this point.