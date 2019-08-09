DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

13-year-old charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Olathe

Posted 2:45 pm, August 9, 2019, by

OLATHE, Kan. — A 13-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in Johnson County for allegedly killing another teen.

Around 2:17 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a reported armed disturbance near South Constance Street, not far from South Black Bob Road and 125th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old Zavier Mendoza dead.

Police said the 13-year-old suspect, who is from Roeland Park, did know Mendoza. Because he’s a minor and charged as a juvenile, officials have not released the teen’s name.

Further details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this point.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.