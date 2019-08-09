× Hanson announces they’re coming to KC in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boy band Hanson announced Friday they they’re coming to town in November.

The boys will play at Harrah’s Casino on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Taylor Hanson will DJ a set for an after party after the concert. Fans will need a separate ticket for that.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, Aug. 12.

Fans can even request a meet and greet on their website. You have to be a member of the Hanson.net Fan Club to apply. Fan club memberships are $40 per year.