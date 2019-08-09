Hanson announces they’re coming to KC in November
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boy band Hanson announced Friday they they’re coming to town in November.
The boys will play at Harrah’s Casino on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Taylor Hanson will DJ a set for an after party after the concert. Fans will need a separate ticket for that.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, Aug. 12.
Fans can even request a meet and greet on their website. You have to be a member of the Hanson.net Fan Club to apply. Fan club memberships are $40 per year.