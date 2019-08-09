DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Hanson announces they’re coming to KC in November

Posted 11:53 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, August 9, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson of Hanson attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boy band Hanson announced Friday they they’re coming to town in November.

The boys will play at Harrah’s Casino on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Taylor Hanson will DJ a set for an after party after the concert. Fans will need a separate ticket for that.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, Aug. 12.

Fans can even request a meet and greet on their website. You have to be a member of the Hanson.net Fan Club to apply. Fan club memberships are $40 per year.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.