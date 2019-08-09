× Jackson County Deputy injured during assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Jackson County Deputy was injured and a suspect was shot during an assault on the deputy Thursday night.

Jackson County Deputies were in the area conducting saturation patrols when two people were driving a scooter, going the wrong way, near 43rd and Oak.

According the sheriff’s office the cruiser and the scooter collided, between 41st and 43rd and Oak. The driver of the scooter was taken into custody without incident, but the female passenger got into a struggle with a female deputy when she fire her gun, hitting the suspect. At some point during the struggle a tazer was deployed. The female suspect took off running, but deputies were able to find her hiding near some apartments by following a blood trail.

Sheriff Forte said his deputy had minor injuries and has been treated and released. The injuries to the female passenger are not serious.