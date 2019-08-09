KCK mother wants justice for her daughter, whose death she says was no accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK family says they want justice for 21-year-old Queena Andrews.

Andrews was shot in the head in her apartment at Royal Ridge Apartments, where she lived with her boyfriend.

“I had just talked to her earlier that morning. She was going to ride to Topeka with me that day,” Andrews' mother Nikita Union said as she wiped tears.

KCK police told FOX4 that her boyfriend made a statement at the scene after calling the police. He said he was in the bedroom when he heard Andrews fire the gun.

However, Union doesn’t believe her daughter's death was that simple.

“My daughter loved life and would never take her own,” she said. “And if it was an accident then why haven’t I heard from her boyfriend or his family?”

Union told FOX4 that KCK police are now investigating this as a homicide. At last check, KCK police told FOX4 this was being investigated as an accidental death.

“I haven’t gotten much information yet, but they said to call the coroners office tomorrow,” Union said.

No arrests have been made at this time.