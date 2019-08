× Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts straight to your door, including in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Krispy Kreme is now delivering. This is not a drill.

The company announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service to 15 states.

That will include three locations in the Kansas City area: the KCK location on State Avenue, the Merriam shop on Shawnee Mission Parkway and the Overland Park location on Metcalf Avenue.

Currently, you can only order dozens, Brew Boxes, and bottled drinks. The delivery order must cost at least $7.99 and fees vary by location.

Krispy Kreme is now in the process of rolling out online ordering to all of its locations and hopes to be done by the end of 2019, according to their website.

For more information and to find all participating locations, click here.