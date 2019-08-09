Police chase ends in KCK with one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a police chase that ended in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon.

The chase began in KCMO with officers chasing a man. It eventually crossed into KCK.

Police say at one point the car ended up on I-670 then eventually stopped, and the driver got out and took off running.

When police located the suspect near Gilmore and Coy, he was armed with a gun and an altercation took place. Shots were fired.

Police say the suspect has died.

This is near Central Middle School.

A spokesperson for the KCK school district said students and staff are safe. They temporarily experienced a lock out, but they have since been given the all-clear.