DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Police chase ends in KCK with one person dead

Posted 2:29 pm, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:30PM, August 9, 2019

One person is dead following a police chase Friday.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a police chase that ended in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon.

The chase began in KCMO with officers chasing a man. It eventually crossed into KCK.

Police say at one point the car ended up on I-670 then eventually stopped, and the driver got out and took off running.

When police located the suspect near Gilmore and Coy, he was  armed with a gun and an altercation took place.  Shots were fired.

Police say the suspect has died.

This is near Central Middle School.

A spokesperson for the KCK school  district said students and staff are safe. They temporarily experienced a lock out, but they have since been given the all-clear.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.