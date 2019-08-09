× Man charged with making terrorist threat for walking into Springfield Walmart with rifle, body armor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 20-year-old man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after he walked into a Walmart in Springfield wearing body armor and carrying a firearm and ammunition.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, police say Dmitriy Andreychenko walked into a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield, armed with an AR-style rifle slung across his chest and wearing a ballistic vest.

He also allegedly had about 100 rounds of ammunition and was recording video on his cellphone as he walked around the store.

Fortunately, no one was hurt thanks to two people who helped prevent a potentially massive tragedy. One was the Walmart manager who directed an employee to pull the fire alarm to alarm shoppers of the incident.

The other, an off-duty firefighter who was carrying a firearm and held Andreychenko at gunpoint until police arrived.

Court documents say Andreychenko wanted to see if the manager would respect his Second Amendment rights.

The rifle had a loaded magazine inserted, but a round was not chambered. A handgun on his right hip was loaded with one round in the chamber.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said he’s thankful nobody was injured.

“Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens,” Patterson said.

Patterson compared the man’s actions to “falsely shouting fire in a theater causing a panic.”

He asked that anyone who exercises their Second Amendment right to carry a weapon to do so in a “responsible manner.”

Andreychenko’s charge is a class E felony, punishable by up to 4 years in jail or a fine of up to $10,000. He’s currently being held in Greene County Jail with a $10,000 bond.