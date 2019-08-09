× Mizzou announces alcohol sales will begin at Memorial Stadium

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou is joining dozens of other schools by allowing alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium during football games, according to a statement from Mizzou Athletics.

Beer and wine will be sold in the stadium’s public places starting in the 2019 season in accordance with the Southeastern Conferences’s newly-adopted regulation.

“Based on the experiences of other institutions, we expect Mizzou football fans will appreciate this new option,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. “We also expect alcoholic beverage sales at Memorial Stadium will help reduce the incidents associated with binge drinking that can occur on game day. We consider that a win-win for our fans.”

This move follows a growing trend in Football Bowl Subdivision, or Division 1, schools. Sixty-five of the 129 D-1 schools is slated to sell alcohol in their stadiums in 2019, according to the statement.

Schools selling alcoholic beverages in public spaces include LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers, Kansas, Colorado, Ohio State and West Virginia.

Ohio State saw total incidents drop to 61 in the first year of alcoholic beverage sales in 2016 compared to 175 in 2015 and 269 in 2014

In May, the SEC announced schools in its conference could start selling alcohol at their sporting events. The University of Kansas announced it will sell alcohol at its games in the 2019 season earlier this year as well.

