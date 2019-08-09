Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other Chiefs spend time with 10-year-old girl battling rare brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Chiefs fans are some of the most passionate football fans and have a strong connection to the players --this is especially true for a young Chiefs fan battling a rare brain tumor.

Whitney Wells, who is just 10 years old, got the chance to meet her idols including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and more at Chiefs Training Camp this week.

Doctors diagnosed Wells with the rare tumor this summer. She has been going through treatment ever since.

A lot of folks in St. Joe, where she lives, rallied behind the family and eventually the team got word of Well's fight.

The Wells family said they are thankful for the Chiefs and what they did for their daughter.

"It's been awesome with all the support and the compassion from everybody," Well's father, Scott, said. "Players coming to sign autographs and say,'Hi,' and take pictures. It's very humbling."

"We just want her to feel like a normal kid," Well's mom, Tara, added. "Continue to do the things that she loves and to find new interests and new loves as we continue this difficult journey."

Wells will head to Cincinnati in just a few weeks to continue treatment.