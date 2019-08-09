× Police find man dead in car at south KC apartment complex near 150 and 71-Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation in underway after Kansas City police found a man dead in a car in south Kansas City Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Cloverleaf Apartments near 150-Highway and 71-Highway just after 9 a.m.

Some residents told FOX4 they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Then they said they saw a small gray or green SUV drive away quickly.

Police have only said the victim is a man. They have not released his age or identity.

There is no motive or suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.