Police investigating after worker death at Church and Dwight plant in Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police are investigating after a worker died at an industrial plant Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about an injured worker at the Church and Dwight plant at 1607 Anaconda Road shortly after 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, workers were performing  CPR on a man. He was transported to Cass County Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The man’s name has not been released, pending family notification. OSHA has been called to the scene to investigate.

This story is developing and will be updated.

