Two shooting victims, one with life-threatening injuries, found at QuikTrip on Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been found shot Friday night at the QuikTrip on Southwest Boulevard.

Police said officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to a reported sound of shots at Interstate and Southwest Boulevard.

Officers located to men in a vehicle at the popular QuikTrip location in Kansas City. One victim had life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.