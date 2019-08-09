Video shows shots fired at police, full high-speed chase through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have released the video of a high-speed chase where occupants of the fleeing car shot at the police officer who first responded on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The chase began near 66th and Woodland Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police say an officer saw a vehicle parked in an abandoned lot with its lights off. The officer approached the car and it took off.

In the video, you can hear loud bangs and see muzzle flashes coming from the suspect’s car. At one point, the officer has to temporarily stop following to increase the distance between him and the gun.

“They’re firing!” the officer can be heard yelling. “High caliber weapon!”

The officer can be heard shouting for backup, yelling out street signs and repeating, “Get me cars!”

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a four-door red car, can be seen swerving in and out of traffic. The video records the police officer’s speed at one point at 93 mph.

An officer on the radio says he is going to TVI the suspect’s car, which stands for Tactical Vehicle Intervention, otherwise known as a PIT maneuver. Soon after, a police car hits the back right fender, and the suspect’s vehicle spins out.

“Get out with your hands up!” An officer is heard shouting right before the video ends.

Police found two handguns and an assault rifle in the suspects’ car.

Three suspects are in custody, and no officers were injured. Charges are pending.