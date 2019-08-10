Donations help fill thousands of backpacks for FOX4 Love Fund’s back-to-school drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Thousands of families got ready to return to school, thanks in part to the FOX4 Love Fund. Viewers helped FOX4 donate thousands of backpacks, filled with binders, paper, pencils, organizers and much more.

Hundreds of volunteers got up early Saturday to help hand out the backpacks to deserving families.

"There is no greater gift than seeing a kids face light up, because it is more symbolic than just getting a backpack. It's what will carry them through the rest of the school year," said volunteer John Fales.

Brandon Hunsel brought three of his kids to the event, in the hopes of finishing their school shopping.

"It is humbling, it is good to know there are still people out there using the opportunity to give back... so it’s nice," said Hunsel.

Middle and high school students also completed all of their immunizations required for the start of school. Vendors were also on hand to provide employment opportunities and information on STEM education.

The Love Fund teamed up with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for this year's event.

The Back to School Bash took place at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.