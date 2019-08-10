× Police are investigating a late night fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Police are trying to figure out what caused two cars to leave the roadway and crash into two trees just after 11:30 Friday night. Two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and a Toyota Camry, were southbound on Blue Ridge Blvd. at excessive speeds when the Mustang went off the left side of the road and hit a large tree. The driver of the Mustang received minor injuries, the female sitting in the front seat was critically injured and the back seat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Camry drove off the road, to the right, at the same time, also striking a large tree. The driver of the Camry died from his injuries at the hospital. The passenger in the Camry was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim that died in the crash and they continue to look at evidence to see exactly what happened.