Two people die in Butler crash Friday night

BUTLER, Mo. — The Butler police department is investigating a crash which led to the death of two people Friday night.

The Bates County coroner identified two Butler residents as the victims: 21-year-old Parker Lawrence and 53-year-old Troy Guffey.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday at North Orange Street and North Business 49. Butler police told Mid America Live that the investigation remains active, and despite rumors, alcohol isn’t suspected as a contributing factor to the crash at this time.

Details about other injuries haven’t been provided yet.