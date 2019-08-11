× 1 woman injured, 1 juvenile killed in overnight KCMO double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened late Saturday night, leaving a woman injured and a male juvenile dead.

According to police, officers were sent to the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue to check on an ambulance call with two assault victims shortly before midnight. After searching the crime scene, officers discovered that the two victims were shot after someone had fired a gun into a residence, striking a woman in the leg and a male juvenile.

The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was listed in serious, but stable condition. The juvenile male was pronounced deceased.

At this time, there is no suspect description available, and no motive has been determined.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.