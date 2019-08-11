KCPD looking for SUV driver who critically injured woman in hit-and-run crash

Posted 9:23 pm, August 11, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are searching for an SUV driver who hit a woman Sunday evening and fled down Interstate 70.

Investigators say he hit the woman at Linwood and Van Brunt around 5:30 p.m., leaving her with critical injuries.  Witnesses say after hitting the woman -- the man took off and jumped onto the interstate, but didn't say whether he went east or west.

One man who works nearby says he knows the woman who was hit and described her as a good person.

"It was sad to see somebody that I know bleeding like that. I pray she's well," Johiro Tiburcio said.

If you have any information about that driver or the crash, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Google Map for coordinates 39.069514 by -94.520836.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.