KCPD looking for SUV driver who critically injured woman in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are searching for an SUV driver who hit a woman Sunday evening and fled down Interstate 70.

Investigators say he hit the woman at Linwood and Van Brunt around 5:30 p.m., leaving her with critical injuries. Witnesses say after hitting the woman -- the man took off and jumped onto the interstate, but didn't say whether he went east or west.

Heads up KC; keep any eye out for this hit and run driver: just after 5pm tonight this vehicle hit a pedestrian at Linwood and Van Brunt leaving them in critical condition. The vehicle left the scene without stopping. If you know who this is call police. 474-TIPS or 234-5111 pic.twitter.com/whty7pxc8n — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) August 12, 2019

One man who works nearby says he knows the woman who was hit and described her as a good person.

"It was sad to see somebody that I know bleeding like that. I pray she's well," Johiro Tiburcio said.

If you have any information about that driver or the crash, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.