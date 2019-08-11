Lawrence police investigating after 2-year-old left alone in vehicle dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department says that a 2-year-old left by themself in a parked vehicle died on Sunday evening.

A news release says that officers went to the 3300 block of Iowa Street just after 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911.

When emergency crews arrived, they determined the child had died. The police department says that investigators have contacted family and are working to figure out what happened. The child’s name and gender haven’t been released yet.

The police department hasn’t explicitly said that this is a hot car case, but the high temperature in Lawrence on Sunday was 88 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The American Academy of Pediatrics says that temperatures inside a car can rise as many as 20 degrees in 10 minutes. A child’s organs start to shut down at 104 degrees, and they can die at 107 degrees.