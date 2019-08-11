× Pedestrian killed in hit & run crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police investigators are looking into a hit and run crash that left a 30-year-old woman dead in Independence Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. an unknown vehicle traveling along US-24 Highway near Kiger Road left the roadway and struck a woman walking along the shoulder of the road. The driver immediately fled the area.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The Independence Police Department are continuing to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run crash is urged to call the Independence Police at 816-325-7811 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.