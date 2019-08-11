Prosecutor says child killed in Kansas City shooting was 8 years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Neighbors pleaded for an end to the violence after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in his sleep late on Saturday night.

Kansas City police say the boy and an adult were inside a home near 83rd and Tracy when someone shot into the house at about 11:30 p.m. The boy was preparing to being a new school year this week, but now his family is preparing to bury him.

At least two-dozen bullets hit the front and side of the home, striking the boy and an adult woman inside the home. The woman was injured with a gunshot wound to the leg, but is expected to recover. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said on Twitter that the boy loved math and playing with Legos.

Neighbors told FOX4 that enough is enough.

"It does make me wonder, scared for my mom to be staying here. They could be outside cutting grass or just sitting outside, and anything could happen," one man told Zac Summers.

The little boy was excited about school starting back up and his mom was going to take him to get a backpack on Sunday.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you know something about who did this, contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, there's a newly-issued $25,000 reward available for tips that lead to arrests in Kansas City homicides.

Mayor Lucas responds

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas spent part of the Sunday with Healing Pathway, a group that helps children of homicide victims. The group hosted a back-to-school drive to get kids backpacks and other emotional support.

Many of the children in the program have lost one or both of their parents. The mayor spoke about the tragedy of the 8-year-old killed.

"I was in church today and was almost brought to tears. Why someone shoots up a house -- killing a kid who is in bed is beyond me. It's heinous. It's the type of thing we won't tolerate. And I'll say this: a lot of what we need to do is invest in programs and conflict resolution, but I'm also someone who believes in enforcement," Lucas said.

He added that he will focus on doing what he can to help law enforcement in the area get the resources and funding it needs.